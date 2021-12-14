Afghans face 'avalanche of hunger and destitution' - UN agency

World Food Programme says withdrawal of foreign aid after Taliban takeover pushing economy to brink

Almost all Afghans do not have enough to eat and a failing economy could tip Afghanistan's increasingly dire situation under Taliban rule into catastrophe next year, the UN's World Food Programme (WFP) said on Tuesday.

WFP surveys showed an estimated 98 percent of Afghans are not eating enough, with seven in 10 families resorting to borrowing food, which pushes them deeper into poverty, a spokesperson for the agency told reporters.

The abrupt withdrawal of foreign aid following the Taliban victory in August has left Afghanistan's fragile economy on the brink of collapse, with prices for food, fuel and other basic staples rising rapidly out of reach for many.

"The spiraling economic crisis, the conflict and drought has meant the average family can now barely cope," Tomson Phiri told a Geneva briefing. "We have a huge amount to do to stop this crisis from becoming a catastrophe."

According to the WFP, 22.8 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity and 8.7 million Afghans face emergency levels of food insecurity out of a population of 40 million.

So far in 2021, 15 million Afghans have received food assistance from the WFP, with seven million just in November.

The WFP is the world's largest humanitarian organization and the largest focused on hunger and food security.

The organization said that it plans next year to increase its food assistance to reach all of the nearly 23 million people in Afghanistan facing food insecurity across all of the country's 34 provinces.