Iranian newspaper threatens Israel with "target map"

'The Iranians are basically saying with this article… we are able to hit any point in Israel'

Iran-based newspaper The Tehran Times published a cover story on Wednesday morning with a direct threat to Israel, including a so-called “target map” portraying a list of sites in the Jewish state.

The article quotes recent reports in Israel about the alleged strike in Syria against chemical weapon facilities, which the Iranian regime appears to see as a direct warning.

“Do we need this map to know that Iranians know exactly where Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Haifa, Beersheba is? No,” said i24NEWS defense correspondent Jonathan Regev.

“Does that mean we should undermine this? Absolutely not.”

Founded in 1979 as a foreign-language voice of the Islamic Revolution, the English daily newspaper established a news agency known today as the Mehr News Agency.

It is considered one of the most prominent news organizations in Iran.

“The Iranians are basically saying with this article… ‘we are able to hit any point in Israel’ and that is correct,” Regev noted.

“The Iranians are sending a message: ‘You are threatening us, you are saying you are able to hit us, we are able to hit you,” Regev added.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1470995292170371079 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The Iranian issue continues to plague the international community amid reestablished talks in Vienna over the nation’s nuclear activity.

Reports indicate that such discussions are not making much progress towards a renewed nuclear deal, while Israeli officials voice their insistence that Iran’s uranium enrichment and ballistic missile program must be stopped.

“The situation is tense, and that is why Israel is constantly speaking about striking Iran,” Regev said.

“We heard the messages coming from [Israel’s] Defense Minister Benny Gantz… that Israel is ready to act, maybe even on its own.”