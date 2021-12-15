Iran agrees to replace nuclear site's damaged cameras

The IAEA is seeking to replace devices which Iran says were damaged in an attack it blames on Israel

The United Nations nuclear watchdog reached an agreement with Iran on Wednesday regarding replacing its surveillance cameras at a centrifuge parts workshop in Karaj.

The Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was seeking to replace the devices which Iran says were damaged in a June attack it blames on Israel.

Iran then removed the cameras and has not let the IAEA return to replace them, angering the United States and its allies.

The IAEA "will soon install new surveillance cameras at Iran's Karaj centrifuge component manufacturing workshop under an agreement reached today by Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi and the Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Mohammad Eslami," an IAEA statement said, calling this "an important development."

It added that the two sides "will continue to work on remaining outstanding safeguards issues with the aim of resolving them."

Earlier this year Iran began restricting some IAEA inspection activity as part of steps it took away from the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers after the United States unilaterally pulled out in 2018 and reimposed crippling sanctions on Tehran.

"In a gesture of goodwill, Iran is allowing the IAEA to install new cameras to replace those damaged in a sabotage operation" against the Karaj nuclear site, said Iran's Nour news agency, considered close to the Islamic republic's Supreme National Security Council.