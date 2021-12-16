US Navy rescues Iranian drug smugglers from burning ship

The Iranian sailors were suspected of smuggling drugs across the Gulf of Oman, one remains missing

United States Navy personnel rescued five Iranians suspected of smuggling illicit drugs in the Gulf of Oman after an explosion caused by a fire aboard their vessel, the US Navy announced Thursday.

The Navy patrol ship USS Sirocco noticed the mariners in distress and approached the ship to render assistance, while also conducting a counter-narcotics patrol.

Sailors from Sirocco rescued five of the Iranian sailors injured in the explosion, while one mariner remains missing.

According to the report, those onboard the vessel poured a liquid that was “likely an accelerant” over the cargo hold as the Navy approached the ship.

Smoke then began to protrude from the vessel after the crew onboard apparently set the fire, which caused an explosion.

The mariners identified themselves as Iranian citizens, and were later transported to Oman for further medical treatment and “eventual repatriation.”

International maritime forces suspected the ship of transporting illicit drugs prior to the fire, prompting the US Navy’s Sirocco to investigate, operating as part of Combined Task Force (CTF) 150.

The CTF 150 is one of three task forces under Combined Maritime Forces, the world’s largest naval partnership consisting of 34 nations.

More than 3,000 pounds (lbs) of hashish, 1,100 lbs of methamphetamine, and 66 lbs of heroin - worth an estimated total of $14.7 million - were seized.

According to AP News, sailors believe that the seized drugs represented only half of all that was on board, with the rest either burning or sinking, said Cmdr. Timothy Hawkins, a spokesperson for the US Navy’s Mideast-based 5th Fleet.

The Navy’s CTF 150 conducts maritime security and counter-terrorism operations outside of the Arabian Gulf, monitoring the movement of personnel, weapons, narcotics, and charcoal.