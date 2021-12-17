Iran's top negotiator: 'good progress' at Vienna talks

He did not provide a date for when talks are expected to resume

Iran’s top negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, said that discussions on Iran’s nuclear program in Vienna will pause for a “few days” after negotiating parties meet on Friday.

“Following our consultations with other delegations, yesterday (Deputy Secretary General and Political Director of the European External Action Service Enrique Mora) and I met to take stock of the situation and discuss the way forward,” the official announced on his Twitter account.

“We have made good progress this week. We will convene a Joint Commission today and will continue talks after a break of a few days.”

He did not provide a date for when talks are expected to resume, and diplomatic sources gave differing accounts on the future schedule.

One envoy said that the negotiations would resume on December 27, while another explained talks would recommence sometime between Christmas and the New Year.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1471706997896720390 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

World powers are attempting to restore limits on Iran’s nuclear program, established in the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) deal, while Tehran seeks the removal of sanctions in negotiations.

Then-United States president Donald Trump withdrew unilaterally from the JCPOA agreement in 2018, and Iran resumed developments of the country’s nuclear program, advancing its progress in uranium enrichment.