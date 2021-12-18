US blacklists 3 Iran-linked entities

Measure prevents the companies from exporting, re-exporting or conducting in-country equipment transfers

The United States on Thursday blacklisted three entities linked to efforts to bolster Iran’s military capabilities.

The Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) announced it added Wavelet Electronics, Comtel Technology Limited and HSJ Electronics to its list of bodies guilty of "actions contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States.”

Washington accused the companies of attempts to "supply US-origin items that could provide material support to Iran’s advanced conventional weapons and missile programs."

Their inclusion on the list prevents them from exporting, re-exporting or conducting in-country equipment transfers.

Iran criticized the measure as indicating a "lack of goodwill" as talks were ongoing in the Austrian capital of Vienna on rescuing the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.