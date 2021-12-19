Islamic nations meet over Afghanistan crisis

The meeting includes representatives from the United Nations, the European Union, the United States, and Japan

Muslim nations sought a response to the growing economic and humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan in a meeting on Sunday of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, hosted by Pakistan.

With millions facing hunger, the emergency in Afghanistan continues to face mounting alarm, as the international community struggles to agree on a coordinated response given Western reluctance to assist the Taliban government that seized power in August.

"Unless action is taken immediately, Afghanistan is heading for chaos," Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan said in his opening remarks.

He noted that a refugee crisis and more Islamic State violence may follow.

"Chaos suits no one," he added, Reuters reported.

The two-day meeting in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad includes representatives from the United Nations and international financial institutions, as well as world powers such as the United States, Japan, and the European Union.

Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Taliban’s acting foreign minister, urged that the new government restored peace and security in Afghanistan, and addressed demands for a more inclusive government with respect to human rights, especially among women.

"Political isolation of Afghanistan is not beneficial for anyone… it is imperative that all support the prevailing stability and back it both politically and economically," Muttaqi said.

Taliban officials seek help to rebuild the country’s economy and to feed more than 20 million people facing hunger.

While some countries and aid organizations began to deliver aid, much of the nation’s foreign funding is still frozen.