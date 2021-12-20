Iran pledges 'crushing' response against any Israeli attack

Armed forces will 'attack all centers, bases, routes, and spaces used to carry out the aggression'

Iran will retaliate with a "crushing" response against any Israeli attack, a commander said, according to an Iranian news agency linked to the country's top security body.

"If Israel carries out attacks against Iran, our armed forces will immediately attack all centers, bases, routes, and spaces used to carry out the aggression," Gholam Ali Rashid said during a military maneuver, Nournews added.

Maj. Gen. Rashid is the commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Iranian Army Maj. Gen. Abdolrahim Mousavi made similar comments last week, saying that if Israel attacked Iran's nuclear program, then "they would receive a proportionate response that would put a sooner end to their existence."

Mousavi's remarks were reported by the semi-official Fars News Agency, managed by the IRGC.

Israel is preparing for military action against the Iranian nuclear program if diplomacy fails, with the Jewish state reportedly allocating $1.5 billion to bolster its capabilities to attack Iran's nuclear facilities.

The seventh round of talks between Iran and world powers in Vienna over reviving the 2015 nuclear accord ended Friday, with an agreement still not decided upon.

Delegations are expected to head back to the Austrian capital at the end of this week to resume negotiations.

“We don’t have months but rather weeks to reach an agreement,” the European Union’s coordinator of the talks, Enrique Mora, told reporters following the meeting on Friday.

“There’s a sense of urgency that’s absolutely important if we want to really have success in these negotiations.”