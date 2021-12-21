Afghan evacuee, US rescuer share story

Under Taliban rule, women and ethnic or religious minorities are targeted by strict Sharia rule

Five months after Western forces withdrew from Afghanistan allowing for the Taliban to take control, the country is marked by what the United Nations reports as a denial of basic human rights.

The Taliban’s takeover of Kabul struck fear among Afghans as well as the international community, and the evacuation of those who are threatened by retaliation by the Islamist group remains a top priority.

Moshe, an Afghan evacuee whose name was changed to protect his identity, shared his story with i24NEWS.

“In my whole life in Afghanistan I worked as a journalist to reflect the problems of the people, particularly the problems of women and children,” Moshe said.

Under the Taliban’s rule, strict Sharia rule reemerged, targeting women and ethnic or religious minorities, as well as anyone with ties to the western forces in Afghanistan.

Moshe, a Pashtun, found himself on the Taliban’s hit list.

“I received so many threats,” he said, detailing phone calls of people threatening to kill him for working with US, Canadian, and German forces.

Theories suggest that the Pashtuns, who are located in southern Afghanistan, are descendants of Israelites.

“You could easily see how an extremist group like the Taliban would say ‘this guy is a Zionist agent,” Director of Clarion Intelligence Network, Ryan Mauro, told i24NEWS.

Through a mutual Jewish friend, Moshe was put in touch with Ryan, who worked to get Moshe into a safe house that was operated by Afghani Christians.

“We assembled a volunteer team and worked… to evacuate as many people as we could,” Ryan said.

Now in refuge in the United Arab Emirates, Moshe still receives threats from the Taliban, the latest one being: ”Surrender or be responsible for the murder of your family.”

With Ryan’s help, Moshe’s family was moved to a safe house.