Iran: State media accuses mall of 'promoting Jewish holiday'

Mehr News accuses mall of 'tricking customers into decorating places with Jewish symbol'

Iranian news agency Mehr News accused a shopping center in northern Tehran of including motifs of the Jewish holiday of Sukkot in their decoration, on the occasion of the Persian holiday of Yalda, the Jerusalem Post reported on Wednesday.

Yalda is an Iranian holiday that takes place on the shortest day of the year, to celebrate the winter solstice.

In an article published Tuesday by Mehr News, a news site belonging to the Organization for the Dissemination of Islamic Ideology, journalist Fatima Karimi wrote that the mall "was promoting a Jewish holiday."

The Mehr News reporter wrote in her article that "the shopping center tricked its customers into decorating its places with a Jewish symbol. They took their picture with it, without knowing that this decoration mixes the Yalda holiday with that of the Jewish calendar."

The US government has classified the Iranian regime as the main state sponsor of terrorism and antisemitism in the world. The regime executed former Iranian Jewish leader Habib Elghanian in 1979, and the overwhelming majority of Iran's 80,000 Jews fled the country following the ayatollahs coming to power that same year.

It is estimated that there are less than 10,000 people of the Jewish faith currently living in Iran.