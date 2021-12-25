English
Iran claims it won’t enrich uranium over 60% if Vienna talks fail

Mohammad Eslami, new head of Iran's nuclear agency (AEOI) talks on stage at the International Atomic Energy's (IAEA) General Conference in Vienna, Austria, September 20, 2021.
The IAEA recently expressed concerns over Iran's stockpile of highly-enriched uranium

Iran has no plans to enrich uranium beyond 60 percent if nuclear talks in Vienna fail, the head of the country's atomic agency said on Saturday.

Atomic Energy Organization of Iran director Mohammad Eslami said the enrichment levels were related to the needs of the country, in remarks published by the Russian news agency RIA Novosti.

"Our targets related to enriching uranium are meeting our industrial and production needs... and those of our people," he was quoted as saying.

Asked whether Iran plans to enrich beyond 60 percent purity if the talks fail, he said "No."

Commentators pointed out that the statement clashes with the International Atomic Energy Agency's recently expressed concerns over Iran's stockpile of highly-enriched uranium, as well as with Iran's continued hostile rhetoric against Israel.

Eslami was speaking ahead of the resumption on Monday of talks in Vienna aimed at reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

Iran's arch-rival Israel, which staunchly opposes the nuclear deal, reportedly warned that the Islamic republic was taking the steps to enrich uranium to military-grade levels of around 90 percent.

