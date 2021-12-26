Iran accepts tea as payment for $251 mln Sri Lankan oil debt

Sri Lanka will export tea to Iran every month to settle a $251 million oil debt

Iran agreed to accept Ceylon tea as a form of payment for a Sri Lankan oil debt, valued at $251 million, Iran’s media reported Thursday.

"In recent negotiations, we reached a written deal to reimburse Iran's debt and interest on it in the form of a monthly shipment of tea produced in Sri Lanka," the head of Iran's Trade Promotion Organisation said.

Alireza Peyman-Pak was quoted as saying that "a deal was reached on Tuesday, according to which Sri Lanka will export tea to Iran every month to settle a $251 million debt for Iranian oil supplied to Sri Lanka nine years ago."

In 2016, Ceylon tea made up nearly half of Iranian consumption, but the proportion declined in recent years.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1474404989086830592 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The barter deal will allow sanctions-hit Iran to avoid having to use up scarce hard currency to pay for imports of the widely consumed staple, Peyman-Pak said.

"Iran and Sri Lanka have great potential to develop mutual trade," he said, adding that Iran's non-oil exports to the country are valued at less than $100 million a year.

Sri Lankan Plantation Industries Minister Ramesh Pathirana said the deal "will not violate any UN or US sanctions since tea has been categorized as a food item under humanitarian grounds," according to the Economy Next website.

He added that Iranian banks which were blacklisted under US sanctions will not be involved in the transaction.