French tourist jailed in Iran goes on hunger strike

Benjamin Briere is being held on charges of espionage and 'propaganda against the system'

A French tourist held in Iran for more than 18 months began a hunger strike to protest his detention conditions, his family said Monday.

Benjamin Briere, 36, was arrested in Iran in May of 2020, allegedly while flying a drone and taking photographs in a prohibited area.

Prosecutors confirmed he would be tried for espionage as well as "propaganda against the system," Briere's lawyer said. A conviction of espionage is punishable by death in Iran.

"Benjamin started the hunger strike on December 25 because he was not allowed to call us for Christmas, but also to draw attention to the mistreatment he has suffered for twenty months," his sister, Blandine Briere, told AFP.

"He is being held hostage for no reason," she added. "It is completely illegal, and we don't know anything. Benjamin needs more from the French foreign ministry."

The French foreign ministry described the spying charges against Briere, who is being held in the Valikabad prison in the city of Mashhad in northeastern Iran, as "incomprehensible."

A foreign ministry spokesman said Monday that the government is following "our compatriot's situation with the greatest attention."

The French embassy in Tehran is in regular contact with Briere, the latest visit taking place December 21, and the embassy contacting him again on Monday.

Briere is one of more than a dozen Western nationals held in Iran whom activists describe as hostages innocent of any crime.