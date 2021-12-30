Iran: A chaotic 2021 year in review

Perhaps the main factor in shaping Iran's international ties this year was its nuclear program

The year 2021 was a tumultuous one for the Islamic Republic of Iran, from an economic crisis to a shadow war with Israel, cyberattacks that crippled its infrastructure, and violent protests over water shortages.

But perhaps the main factor in shaping Iran’s relationship with the world this year was its nuclear program.

In August, the Iranian rial currency crashed to historic lows — 28,000 to the United States dollar — amid US sanctions that only exacerbated economic unrest.

A shadow war with Israel also marked much of the year, riddled with land, sea and cyber offensives as well as attacks in Syria on Iranian-backed militias and arms.

Cyberattacks further posed threats to the nation, impeding its transportation system in July and gas distribution in October.

Iran also saw the killing of a police officer and demonstrator during violent protests over water shortages in July and recorded its highest rate of Covid infections in August.

All of which was pinned by Iranian leaders on foreign enemies.

“The enemy will try and use any tool against the revolution, the nation, the people’s interests. Therefore, we must be careful not to make the enemy believe that these can be used to their advantage,” Iran’s former president Hassan Rouhani said in July.

Rouhani was replaced in August by hardline cleric Ebrahim Raisi after Iran’s election body barred many reformist candidates from running.

Of all the havoc experienced by the Islamic regime, its bout with international bodies over its nuclear enrichment program was highlighted the most.

“It’s purely a mistake on your part to imagine that we’re paving a way to a nuclear bomb,” Raisi said earlier this year.

As negotiations in Vienna over Iran’s nuclear program resumed on Monday, the year 2022 could pose new challenges to the regime’s leadership as internal and external support appears to be waning.