Iran announces new space launch amid nuclear talks

Unclear if 'three research cargoes' had reached orbit, as Islamic Republic's rocket launches frequently fail

Iran announced Thursday that it carried out a new space launch, in a move likely to anger Western powers amid tough talks on reviving a 2015 nuclear deal.

“The Simorgh satellite launcher carried three research cargoes into space,” Defense Ministry Spokesman Ahmad Hosseini said, quoted by state television.

Hosseini said that the three devices were sent up 470 miles.

"[The] performance of the space center and the performance of the satellite carrier was done properly," he said.

However, there was no immediate confirmation that the objects had reached orbit.

The United States condemned previous launches, and this attempted launch comes at a particularly sensitive time, with US patience wearing thin and a potential deadline looming as the eighth round of talks on Iran's nuclear program are carried out in Vienna.

Satellite images published by the Associated Press earlier this month appeared to show that Iran was preparing a launch at the Imam Khomeini Spaceport located in Semnan province in the north of the country.

This past summer, Iran failed to launch a satellite into orbit.

The failed launch on June 12 from the Imam Khomeini Spaceport was the fourth consecutive failure of what was likely the Simorgh rocket, according to Jeffrey Lewis, a professor at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey.