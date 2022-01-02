Iran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit, official says

Attempted launch condemned by US, France, Germany as violation of UN resolution

Iran's space launch on Thursday failed to put its three payloads into orbit after the rocket was unable to reach the required speed, a defense ministry spokesman said in remarks carried on state television on Friday.

The attempted launch - which came as indirect US-Iran talks take place in Austria to try to salvage a 2015 nuclear deal - drew criticism from the United States, Germany, and France.

"For a payload to enter orbit, it needs to reach speeds above 7,600 (meters per second). We reached 7,350," the spokesman, Ahmad Hosseini, said in a documentary about the launch vehicle broadcast on state TV and posted online.

On Thursday, Hosseini did not clarify whether the devices reached orbit, but suggested the launch was a test ahead of coming attempts to put satellites into orbit.

The US said in response to the space launch that the technologies used by Tehran can help to advance the country's ballistic-missile program.

“The United States remains concerned with Iran’s development of space launch vehicles, which pose a significant proliferation concern,” a State Department spokesperson said, adding that the launch was in violation of United Nations rules.

UN Security Council Resolution 2231 passed in 2015 as an endorsement of the nuclear pact that former US president Donald Trump withdrew from in 2018 in favor of reimposing sanctions, and which Western powers are attempting to revive in negotiations with Iran in Vienna.

The resolution called on Iran not to carry out work on ballistic missiles with the potential to carry nuclear warheads.

Tehran denies that its space program is a cover for its ballistic-missile program or that it is in violation of the UN resolution.

Berlin and Paris also said that Iran was in violation of the UN resolution and called on Iran to cease these types of space launches.

The French foreign ministry called the launch "even more regrettable" because they said that nuclear talks were making progress.

While the US voiced concern over the space launch, the Biden administration said that it still favored the negotiations in Vienna.