Afghanistan: Gallons of liquor dumped amid Taliban crackdown

A team of Afghan intelligence agents poured nearly 800 gallons of liquor into a canal in Kabul, the country's spy agency said on Sunday, as the new Taliban authorities crack down on the sale of alcohol.

Video footage released by the General Directorate of Intelligence (GDI) showed its agents pouring alcohol stored in barrels into the canal after seizing it during a raid in the capital.

"Muslims have to seriously abstain from making and delivering alcohol," an intelligence official said in the footage the agency posted on Twitter on Sunday.

Over the course of the past week, the Taliban’s Islamic guidance ministry announced a number of additional religious instructions for the people of Afghanistan, including a crackdown on women’s rights.

New guidelines include a prohibition on offering taxi rides to female passengers who refuse to wear headscarves, and a ban on playing music while driving - an act which the ministry condemns as “un-Islamic,” according to The Washington Post (WaPo).

Another guideline requires women traveling over 45 miles by taxi to be accompanied by a male relative on their commute, a rule which sparked outcry among human rights groups.

“This will have a huge impact on women and girls,” Heather Barr, a Human Rights Watch official, explained to WaPo.

“It will make it difficult for those who want to study at universities away from home, and it will stop those fleeing to escape domestic violence.”