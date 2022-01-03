Iranian news agency launches Hebrew website

The news agency says the launch is in honor of Qasem Soleimani

Iran's Tasnim News Agency launched on Monday a Hebrew language website and social media account to mark the second anniversary of the assassination of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.

“Although the number of people speaking Hebrew in the world is not so large, the Tasnim News Agency decided to set up a website in Hebrew language considering the strategic importance that the issue of Palestine has for the Islamic Republic of Iran and for Muslims across the world, and to release reports relating to the issue in that site,” CEO of Tasnim News Agency, Majid Qolizadeh said in a statement on the Tasnim News website.

He further alluded to censorship of news about the "Zionist regime," saying:

“The undeniable reality is that not only have the people of the world been deprived of receiving the news about the whole truth about the occupied Palestine and the Zionist crimes, but the reports that are fed even to the residents of the occupied territories are being extensively manipulated and managed."

The news agency said the launch was in honor of Soleimani "seeking freedom and advocating justice for all people with various ethnicities, religions, interests, and nationalities."

Soleimani was commander of the Quds Force, designated a terrorist organization by countries including the US and Israel. He was killed in a US drone strike ordered by former US president Donald Trump.

This announcement came shortly after two Israeli media outlets were hacked with images of a rocket firing from the ring Soleimani wore.