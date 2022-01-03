Iran vows revenge if Trump not trialed for Soleimani killing

This announcement comes during the second anniversary of Qasem Soleimani's assassination

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday that former US President Donald Trump must face trial for the killing of General Qasem Soleimani or Tehran would take revenge.

This comes during the second anniversary of the assassination.

"If Trump and (former secretary of state Mike) Pompeo are not tried in a fair court for the criminal act of assassinating General Soleimani, Muslims will take our martyr's revenge," Raisi said in a speech on Monday, according to Reuters.

"The aggressor, murderer, and main culprit - the then president of the United States - must be tried and judged under the (Islamic) law of retribution, and God's ruling must be carried out against him," he added.

Under Iranian law, a convicted murder can be executed unless the family of the victim agrees to take "blood money" through a reconciliation.

Iranian judicial officials communicated with authorities in nine countries, identifying 127 suspects in the case, including 74 US nationals, Prosecutor-General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri told state television, according to Reuters.

"The criminal former president (Trump) is at the top of the list," he said.

Iran urged the United Nations Security Council on Sunday to hold the United States and Israel, which Tehran believes was also involved in the killing, accountable.

The United States told the UN days after the assassination that the killing was self-defense, vowing to take additional action as necessary.