Families win over $100m compensation for Ukraine jet downed by Iran

It is not clear how the money would be collected from Iran, which did not send representatives to the hearing

An Ontario court in Canada awarded more than $100 million in damages to families of six victims who were killed when the Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 was shot down in Iran.

The ruling is the first compensation awarded to any victims of the incident.

In an interview with i24NEWS, former Israeli ambassador to France and Italy Avi Pazner voiced doubt of “Iran volunteering to pay compensation to anybody.”

“Iran is also guilty of the explosion of the Jewish center at the Israeli embassy in Buenas Aires and did not accept responsibility for 30 years now,” he noted.

In January 2020, the Ukrainian Boeing 752 airplane was shot down by Iranian Revolutionary Guards shortly after taking off from the Tehran International Airport, killing all 176 passengers and crew members.

Of those killed - legal workers and foreign tourists - 55 were Canadien citizens and 30 were permanent residents.

Iran admitted that it shot down the airliner, blaming the “disastrous mistake” by forces on high alert during a confrontation with the United States.

At the time, Iran was on edge about possible attacks after firing missiles at Iraqi bases housing US forces in retaliation for the assassination of Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani.

According to The Guardian, a report by a Canadian forensic team found that while the incident was not premeditated, it did not absolve Iranian officials of responsibility.

“There are also other theories, more conspiracy theories… but not one of them indicates a willingness of the Iranians to pay any kind of compensation to the families of the victims,” Pazner told i24NEWS.

