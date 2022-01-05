UN: Harsh winter worsens Afghanistan’s humanitarian crisis

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees says 'sustained support is critical'

Humanitarian groups are rushing to provide Afghanistan with much-needed aid, anticipating a harsh winter as difficult weather conditions impact the region.

The United Nations cautioned Tuesday that the season is worsening the country’s dire situation, with heavy snowfall already disrupting flights at Kabul’s airport.

UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric warned that “further snow and low temperatures are forecast in the coming days” during a briefing in New York.

Aid organizations already “reached seven million people with relief food supplies across the country” throughout December, the official said, adding that “provision of winterization support, including cash and non-food items, is also under way in various parts of the country.”

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) explained in a tweet that this winter the agency is providing “ongoing multipurpose cash assistance to meet their immediate needs,” as well as “to keep their families safe (and) warm.”

“Sustained support is critical,” the organization stressed.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1478360030911119361 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Afghanistan is also facing the state’s third instance of drought in five years, sparking concern for the country’s farms.

At least a fourth of Afghanistan’s economy is supported by the state’s agricultural sector, according to a UN Food and Agriculture Organization report from November — meaning a drought could prove disastrous for the nation’s finances as well.