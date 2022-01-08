Relatives of the victims gathered at the crash site to mark the 2nd anniversary of the tragedy

Families of those who died when Iranian armed forces shot down a Ukrainian airliner two years ago demanded justice for the 176 victims at a commemoration in Tehran on Saturday.

Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 was shot down shortly after take-off from Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport on January 8, 2020, killing all 176 passengers aboard.

Three days later, the Islamic republic's armed forces admitted to downing the Kyiv-bound plane "by mistake."

Relatives of the victims gathered at the crash site near the airport to mark the anniversary, local media reported.

They held up pictures of their loved ones, laid flowers and lit candles in their memory, while calling for "Justice! Truth!", videos shared on social media showed.

State television separately published an interview with the mother of Zahra Hassani Saadi, who died in the crash, in which she questioned the authorities' handling of the case.

At another gathering, held inside the airport on Saturday, relatives called for a "fair investigation" into the incident, ILNA news agency reported.