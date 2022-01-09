Afghanistan: Baby lost in chaos found, returned to family

The case highlights the plight of many families who were separated during the hasty Afghan evacuation

An infant boy handed in desperation to a soldier across an airport wall during the chaos of the United States withdrawal from Afghanistan was found and reunited with his family in Kabul on Saturday.

The baby, Sohail Ahmadi, was just two months old when he went missing on August 19, as thousands of people scrambled to leave the country as it fell to the Taliban.

Sohail was located in the Afghan capital Kabul where a taxi driver, Hamid Safi, found him in the airport and took him home for safekeeping.

After almost two months of negotiations and detention by Taliban police, Safi gave the child back to his grandfather and other relatives.

The relatives said they would now work to reunite Sohail with his family who evacuated months ago.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1480012540570927113 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

During the tumultuous Afghan evacuation, Mirza Ali Ahmadi said he feared his son would get crushed in the crowd of those rushing to board a flight to the US.

Ahmadi told Reuters that he handed Sohail to who he thought was a US soldier, expecting to reunite as soon after they reached the entrance.

However, Taliban forces immediately pushed the crowd back, and by the time Ahmadi and his family made it into the airport, Sohail was nowhere to be found.

They had no choice but to evacuate and hope for the best.

Sohail’s case highlights the plight of many families who were separated during the hasty evacuation and withdrawal of US forces.

With no US embassy in Afghanistan, refugees have trouble getting answers on the timing or even the possibility of reunifications like this one.