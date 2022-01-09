Iran denies reports of a reached nuclear deal

The reported deal would see Iran transport its advanced uranium to Russia and US sanctions be lifted

Iran denied Sunday a report that it reached a two-year interim agreement with world powers over its nuclear program.

The London-based Rai al-Youm news agency reported that the sides agreed upon a two-year deal at the Vienna nuclear talks, which would see the United States lift all sanctions placed on Iran.

In return, Iran would transport all advanced uranium to Russia, who would serve as the guarantor of the agreement, and return the stock if the US left the deal as it did in 2018.

“The report is totally wrong and fake,” a source close to the Iranian negotiating team said, according to journalist Abas Aslani.

In a speech on Sunday, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei hinted at the Vienna talks.

"Not surrendering to an arrogant enemy is one of the principles of the revolution," Khamenei said, The Jerusalem Post reported.

"To negotiate, discuss, or sometimes interact with the enemy is another matter… We have not surrendered until today, and God willing, this will be the case in the future."

The talks in Vienna - which consider Iran and the US to return to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action - are currently in their eighth round.

Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid urged Frances’s President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday to pressure Iran in halting its nuclear program.

“The conversation dealt with… Israel's demand to put pressure on Iran, and Israel's relations with the European Union,” Lapid said.

On Friday, France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drain told RMC Radio that progress was being made, although time was running short.

“Time is of the essence because if we don’t get an accord quickly, there will be nothing to negotiate.”