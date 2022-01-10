Iran ‘not at the point of officially recognizing Taliban’

Khatibzadeh says that Iran is still 'not at the point of officially recognizing Taliban'

After talks between Iran’s Foreign Ministry and a Taliban delegation, Tehran explained that it is a ways away from granting official recognition to the militant Islamist faction.

A delegation headed by the Taliban’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi convened with a team of Iran’s respective envoys - led by Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian - on Sunday in Tehran.

The delegation’s Iran visit marked the first such diplomatic excursion by the Taliban since the group took over Afghanistan following the withdrawal of United States forces from the country.

As of January, no country has issued formal recognition of the Taliban’s government - something the fundamentalist movement hopes to change.

Although Saeed Khatibzadeh, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, praised the Sunday meeting as “positive,” he added that Iran is still “not at the point of officially recognizing Taliban,” according to Al Jazeera.

“The current condition of Afghanistan is a major concern for the Islamic Republic of Iran and the visit of the Afghan delegation was within the framework of these concerns,” the official explained during a Monday press conference.

Iran, echoing previous calls from the United Nations and other entities, urged the Taliban in the past to restructure its government to reflect greater diversity.

On Saturday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry announced through Twitter that Amirabdollahian spoke with his Indian counterpart through the phone about Afghanistan, and that he “stressed the need to form an inclusive government in the country” during their conversation.