UN requests $4.4 billion in Afghanistan aid, world record

Griffiths says the request for aid is 'an absolutely essential stop gap measure'

On Tuesday, the United Nations called for a record $4.4 billion in aid for Afghanistan - the biggest sum requested for any one country in world history.

The amount also surpasses the aid funds given to Afghanistan back in 2021 threefold.

“This is a stop gap, an absolutely essential stop gap measure that we are putting in front of the international community today,” Martin Griffiths, the UN’s aid chief, explained in Geneva.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1480942849164288006 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“Without this being funded there won't be a future, we need this to be done otherwise there will be outflow, there will be suffering,” he warned.

Foreign aid to Afghanistan discontinued in 2021 following a Taliban takeover of the country, and the United States froze billions in the state’s overseas assets, throwing Kabul into a state of economic crisis.

Humanitarian organizations are racing to issue critical aid to Afghanistan this winter, and the UN reported on Tuesday that one million children in the country are facing severe acute malnutrition risks.

Griffiths insisted that the aid would reach those who need it most and not end up in the hands of the Taliban authorities, arguing that the initiative was “carefully calibrated” to send funds to “nurses and health officials in the field,” according to a UN press release.