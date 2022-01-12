Israel donates $500,000 for Afghan refugees

Israel's donation came the same day the United Nations called for $4.4 billion in aid for Afghanistan

As part of a record appeal to help Afghanistan, Israel donated $500,000 to the United Nations for food, medical aid, and other assistance for Afghan refugees in Tajikistan, the Foreign Ministry announced Tuesday.

Director-General Alon Ushpiz of Israel’s Foreign Ministry said that his country is “proud to be part of the international effort to help Afghans who fled from the Taliban” after their takeover.

Ushpiz added that the aid highlighted Israel’s commitment to the international community, The Times of Israel (ToI) reported.

The contribution came the same day the UN called for a record $4.4 billion in aid for Afghanistan.

It is the biggest sum requested for any one country in world history.

According to the UN, 22 million people in Afghanistan and a further 5.7 million displaced Afghans in neighboring countries - roughly 15 percent of its population - need vital relief this year.

The appeal seeks international donations for the UN”s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, plus $623m for the UN’s refugee agency (UNHCR).

“A full-blown humanitarian catastrophe looms. My message is urgent: don’t shut the door on the people of Afghanistan,” said UN aid chief Martin Griffiths.

“Help us… stave off widespread hunger, disease, malnutrition, and ultimately death,” he urged, ToI reported.

Since the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan in August 2021, foreign aid to the country was discontinued, throwing Kabul into an economic crisis.

More than half of Afghanistan’s population depends on life-saving assistance, Griffiths noted in a statement, adding that the UNHCR’s focus is on the protection and support of Afghan women and girls.