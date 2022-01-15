China affirms opposition to US sanctions on Iran

China hopes to set up a dialogue mechanism with Gulf countries to discuss regional security issues

China reaffirmed its opposition to unilateral sanctions by the United States on Iran while backing efforts to revive the 2015 JCPOA deal at a meeting Friday between the Chinese and Iranian foreign ministers.

A summary of the meeting between China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in the Chinese province of Jiangsu was posted online Saturday.

During his visit, Amir-Amirabdollahian planned to announce a 25-year cooperation agreement between Iran and China.

Wang said the US bore primary responsibility for ongoing difficulties with the Islamic republic, having withdrawn from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal between Iran and major power.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1481327939639775237 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Under the JCPOA, Iran would limit uranium enrichment activity thus making it harder to develop nuclear arms in return for the lifting of international sanctions.

Although, Tehran denies plans for nuclear weapons.

Wang said that China would support a resumption of negotiations on a nuclear pact.

He added that China firmly opposes “illegal unilateral sanctions” against Iran, and accused the US of political manipulation and interfering in the internal affairs of Iran and other regional countries.

Iran and world powers remain locked in talks over whether a compromise can be found to renew a nuclear deal amid concerns of escalation.

A source close to the negotiations said Friday that many issues remain unresolved, Reuters reported.

Wang noted that China hopes to set up a dialogue mechanism with Gulf countries to discuss regional security issues.