Taliban: Girls set to enter schools after Afghan New Year

Taliban spokesperson says a return to women's education is a 'is a question of capacity'

Girls are expected to reenter Afghanistan’s schools from late March for a gender-segregated education, according to a Taliban representative.

Zabihullah Mujahid, an official spokesperson for the Islamist faction who also acts as its deputy minister of culture and information, revealed the timeline during an interview on Saturday with the Associated Press (AP).

Mujahid explained that addressing women’s education “is a question of capacity” for Afghanistan - in accordance with religious guidelines, women must be segregated from men in school facilities, and the problem is finding buildings large enough to hold separate populations.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1481707458208931850 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“We are not against education,” the official told AP, adding that the group is aiming to reopen girls’ schools after the Afghan New Year, which begins on March 21.

The prospects of female education and women's rights in Afghanistan drew international concern following a Taliban takeover of the country - the country’s new Islamist rulers barred woman from attending secondary schools until a new educational policy could be formed.

During the interview, Mujahid recognized that a number of Afghans faced harassment from the Taliban, but downplayed the incidents by saying they did not reflect the group’s official stance.

“Such crimes happen, but it is not the policy of our government,” the official said, according to AP.

“This is our message. We have no dispute with anyone and we don’t want anyone to remain in opposition or away from their country.”