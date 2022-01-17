Official reports earthquake in Afghanistan, at least 12 dead

Purdel says 'Several people were also injured in today's earthquake'

At least 12 people were killed after an earthquake hit western Afghanistan on Monday, an official said.

The victims died when roofs of their residential houses collapsed in Qadis district in the western province of Badghis, district governor Mohammad Saleh Purdel told AFP.

The quake was magnitude 5.3, according to the United States Geological Survey, who originally recorded the magnitude as 5.6.

An initial report from the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre also registered the natural disaster at a 5.6 magnitude, with a depth of just over 6 miles.

"Several people were also injured in today's earthquake," Purdel said, adding that the victims included women and children.

Afghanistan is frequently hit by earthquakes, especially in the Hindu Kush mountain range, which lies near the junction of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates.

Earthquakes can cause significant damage to poorly built homes and buildings in impoverished Afghanistan.

The natural disaster arrives at a critical period for the people of Afghanistan as the country faces a difficult winter and a humanitarian crisis, with a number of agencies racing to distribute aid to Afghans who are most at-risk this season.

On Wednesday, the United Nations also issued a request for $4.4 billion in aid to Afghanistan, a sum which broke records as the largest amount of money requested for a single nation.