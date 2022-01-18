Iran ‘endangering their situation’ with Saudi Arabia, UAE

Al-Ketbi says that Yemen's Houthi rebels are 'threatening the whole world'

Dr. Ebtisam Al-Ketbi, president of the Emirates Policy Center, spoke with i24NEWS on the recent attack in Abu Dhabi, and suggested that the drones did not fly all the way from Yemen to reach the United Arab Emirates.

While the president said that she is not a technical expert on drones, she thinks it is improbable that they traveled from Yemen to the UAE based on her understanding of past incidents.

“The small drones cannot (travel this) long distance…which means it came from the sea, or one of the (neighboring areas),” Al-Ketbi told i24NEWS.

“I cannot accuse a country,” she added, but encouraged i24NEWS to interview a specialist in order to explain exactly how the attack was executed through the use of these smaller drones.

The Houthi rebels are being supported against a Saudi-led coalition by Iran, and many analysts believe the conflict in Yemen represents a proxy war between Tehran and Riyadh.

Despite this, Al-Ketbi said that she does not view the Houthi strike on Abu Dhabi as a direct attack from Iran - a country with business ties to the UAE.

However, the president also said that “the Iranians (are) endangering their situation” with Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

She additionally spoke out against the United States’ decision to not classify Yemen’s Houthi rebels as a terrorist organization, calling it a “mistake” given the recent attack on the UAE, a US ally.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1350550304333438981 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“Even for Israel, it’s a threat in the Red Sea… (the Houthis are) threatening the whole world."