Afghan women, girls fight for space in public sphere

'Education, employment, freedom of movement, access to healthcare... all these things have been taken away'

Several human rights groups are pointing to worsening situations in Afghanistan since the Taliban took over, saying that women and girls are being steadily erased from public life.

“Things were moving towards a bit more equality, and more opportunities, more education” before the Taliban takeover, Heather Barr, associate director of the Women’s Rights Division at Human Rights Watch, told i24NEWS.

“What we’ve seen… is a wholesale rollback of all of those rights.”

Under the Taliban’s last period of rule from 1996 to 2001 - before seizing power again last August - women were barred from public life.

Some constraints remain in place today.

Taliban restrictions

- Women barred from returning to jobs

- A male relative is required to accompany women in public areas

- Women prohibited from using public transport on their own

- Strict dress code on women and girls

“Education, employment, freedom of movement, access to healthcare, freedom from violence, women’s sports… all of these things have been taken away,” Barr explained to i24NEWS.

“They now blocked womens’ access to pretty much all forms of employment except teaching girls and providing health care to women.”

Results of Taliban restrictions

- Most secondary schools for girls remain closed

- Majority of girls in grades 7-12 denied access to school

- Various women’s shelters shut down

- Courts working to eliminate violence against women discontinued

Despite promises made by the Islamist faction to ease some limitations, many women and rights activists remain skeptical.

Some women who have not fled the country hold street protests in the capital of Kabul, demanding that their rights be respected and girls be allowed to attend school.

“Their promises are worth nothing, and the only thing that would demonstrate that they intend to reopen girls’ schools sincerely, is them reopening girls’ schools,” Barr said.