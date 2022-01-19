Acting Taliban PM calls on world for official recognition

Muttaqi says 'Humanitarian aid is the short-term solution to economic problems'

The Taliban’s acting premier, Mullah Hasan Akhund, urged the world on Tuesday to grant official recognition to the militant group’s government in Afghanistan and ease funding to the state.

“I ask all governments, especially Islamic countries, that they should start recognition,” Akhund announced during a news conference attended by a number of United Nations officials in Kabul.

During the meeting, Akhund and other senior faction members called for the release of Afghanistan’s overseas assets which were frozen by Washington and other world powers after the Taliban claimed power.

“Short-term aid is not the solution; we must try to find a way to solve problems fundamentally,” Akhund stressed, arguing that the freeze threw Afghanistan into a period of economic crisis.

Amir Khan Muttaqi, an official acting as the Taliban’s foreign minister, explained that the group is looking to establish financial ties with the rest of the world as a more permanent solution to addressing the state’s period of turmoil.

“Humanitarian aid is the short-term solution to economic problems; but what is needed to solve problems in the long run is the implementation of infrastructure projects,” Muttaqi said.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1472446573132926978 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Deborah Lyons, the UN Secretary General's Special Representative for Afghanistan, said that the body is also attempting to resolve the issues facing Afghanistan’s economy.

“The United Nations is working to revitalize Afghanistan's economy and fundamentally address Afghanistan's economic problems,” the official said.