Trilateral naval drills between China, Russia and Iran start Friday

The '2022 Marine Security Belt' exercise will take place in the north of the Indian Ocean

Iran, China, and Russia will hold joint naval drills on Friday, a public relations official from Iran's armed forces told ISNA news agency on Thursday.

The "2022 Marine Security Belt" exercise, the third joint naval drill between the countries, will take place in the north of the Indian Ocean, Mostafa Tajoldin added.

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi took a "look east" policy to deepen ties with China and Russia. Tehran joined the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in September, a security body led by Beijing and Moscow.

China, Russia, and Iran started joint naval drills in 2019, and will continue them in the future, Tajoldin said.

"The purpose of this drill is to strengthen security and its foundations in the region, and to expand multilateral cooperation between the three countries to jointly support world peace, maritime security and create a maritime community with a common future," the Iranian official told ISNA.

Raisi met his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in Moscow on Thursday, the two discussing bilateral cooperation in areas of infrastructure, energy, and banking, according to ISNA.

The Iranian President said, "We have no restrictions on the development of relations with Russia, and the excellent relations between Tehran and Moscow are at the level of strategic relations and will be improved."