Former Iran hostage crisis captive goes on hunger strike

Rosen says 'Human rights have to be an issue for nation states'

i24NEWS interviewed Barry Rosen, a survivor of the Iran hostage crisis who is demonstrating via hunger strike to free the four Americans still held captive in the state.

Rosen spoke from Vienna, Austria - the site of ongoing nuclear negotiations with Iran - where he is protesting first and foremost for the release of those held hostage by the Islamic republic before any deal is struck.

“I’ve experienced Iran’s hostage diplomacy - more than 41 years - today is (the) anniversary that I’ve been released 41 years ago,” the former captive said.

Rosen is one of 52 United States diplomats and citizens who were held captive during the Iran hostage crisis on November 4, 1979.

He explained how he and the others were detained in Iran’s notorious Evin prison, where they were treated “in a horrendous manner.”

“There was.. no sense of dignity at all. We shouldn’t have been taken. We were diplomats - that is the worst part of it all. But they’ve succeeded after generation and generation in taking people hostage.”

“Human rights have to be an issue for nation states, and I’m tired of Iran being the purveyor of hostage-taking for so long… Hostage diplomacy is obscene in this day and age,” Rosen told i24NEWS.

“I’m not an idealist… but I want to raise the consciousness of all those people who believe in human beings first - rather than politics first and human beings as an afterthought.”

Rosen said that the Biden administration asked him to stop his hunger strike through Robert Malley, the United States special envoy for Iran, but the activist is continuing with his protest.