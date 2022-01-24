Iran nuclear deal unlikely without release of US prisoners

Rights groups accuse Iran of taking prisoners to gain diplomatic leverage

The United States is unlikely to come to an agreement with Iran to save the 2015 nuclear deal unless Tehran releases four US citizens Washington says it is holding hostage, a lead US nuclear negotiator said Sunday.

Robert Malley, the US special envoy for Iran, urged that the issue of the four people held in Iran is separate from the nuclear negotiations.

However, he hinted that their release was a precondition for an agreement to return to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"They're separate and we're pursuing both of them. But I will say it is very hard for us to imagine getting back into the nuclear deal while four innocent Americans are being held hostage by Iran," Malley told Reuters.

"So even as we're conducting talks with Iran indirectly on the nuclear file we are conducting, again indirectly, discussions with them to ensure the release of our hostages," he said in Vienna, Austria, where talks are taking place on bringing Washington and Tehran back into full compliance with the JCPOA.

The four US citizens in question are a retired agent of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, a Washington Post reporter, a former US Marine, and an American-Iranian Christian pastor, according to NBC News.

In recent years, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards arrested dozens of dual nationals and foreigners, mostly over espionage and security-related suspicions.

Rights groups accuse Iran of taking prisoners to gain diplomatic leverage, while Western powers demand that Tehran frees their political prisoners.

Tehran denies holding people for political reasons.