Iran sentences French national to 8 years of jail for spying

An Iranian court on Tuesday convicted French national Benjamin Briere of espionage, sentencing him to eight years in prison, French BFM TV reported.

Briere, 36, has been held in Iran since May 2020 after being arrested for flying a remote-controlled mini helicopter in the desert near the Turkmenistan-Iran border.

He was charged with spying and "propaganda against the Islamic Republic."

Neither Briere's lawyer in France nor Iran's judiciary were immediately available for comment via Reuters. There was no immediate reaction by France's foreign ministry.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards arrested dozens of dual nationals and foreigners in recent years, mostly on charges related to espionage and security.

Last month, Briere began a hunger strike to protest his detention treatment.

"Benjamin started the hunger strike on December 25 because he was not allowed to call us for Christmas, but also to draw attention to the mistreatment he has suffered for twenty months," his sister, Blandine Briere, told AFP.

"He is being held hostage for no reason," she added. "It is completely illegal, and we don't know anything. Benjamin needs more from the French foreign ministry."

Briere was being held in the Valikabad prison in the city of Mashhad in northeastern Iran.

Rights groups accuse Iran of extracting concessions from other countries through arrests like Briere's. Western powers demand that Tehran free their citizens, whom they say are political prisoners.