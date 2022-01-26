UN Chief: Afghanistan 'hanging by a thread'

'We must pull the economy back from the brink' says UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the Security Council on Wednesday that Afghanistan is "hanging by a thread."

Millions are currently suffering from extreme hunger and the imminent collapse of social services.

"We need to suspend the rules and conditions that constrict not only Afghanistan's economy but our lifesaving operations. At this moment of maximum need, these rules must be seriously reviewed," Guterres told the 15-member council, according to Reuters.

"We need to give financial institutions and commercial partners legal assurance that they can work with humanitarian operators without fear of breaching sanctions," Guterres said.

International support that was given to the previous government dried up when the Taliban seized power, and roughly $9.5b remains blocked outside the country.

"We need to jump-start Afghanistan's economy through increased liquidity. We must pull the economy back from the brink. This means finding ways to free up frozen currency reserves and re-engage Afghanistan's Central Bank," Guterres continued, according to Reuters.

On Wednesday, the United Nations said it needed $3.6 billion on top of the $4.4 billion in humanitarian aid called for earlier this month. The money would be used for health, education, infrastructure, and the needs of women and girls.

UN special envoy on Afghanistan, Deborah Lyons, stated that donors are still reluctant to free up funds for the country.

"It is clear that donors, who face their own domestic constituencies, are still not satisfied with the political progress in Afghanistan and are watching closely for encouraging signals," Lyons said.