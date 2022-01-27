US reportedly closing Afghanistan's embassy, consulates

Currently, no state officially recognizes the Taliban as Afghanistan's representatives

The United States will reportedly close Afghanistan’s embassy in Washington, as well as Kabul’s consulates in New York and Los Angeles, according to sources close to the matter.

A memo was allegedly issued to Afghanistan’s envoys at the start of the week informing the officials that they will lose their diplomatic immunity, a diplomatic source told Al Arabiya English.

When asked about the matter, an official from the US State Department disputed the claim and said that “no change in the status of the Afghan mission or its personnel” occurred, according to Al Arabiya English.

Afghanistan’s embassies situated abroad stand as the last remnants of the country’s former administration - led by the deposed ex-president Ashraf Ghani - prior to a Taliban takeover of the state.

Although no state currently acknowledges the Taliban as Afghanistan’s official government, the Islamist faction is calling on the world for recognition in the international arena.

Last week, the Taliban’s acting prime minister Mullah Hasan Akhund called on foreign governments to grant official recognition to the group and establish financial ties with Kabul in order to help fight the state’s economic crisis.

“I ask all governments, especially Islamic countries, that they should start recognition,” the acting premier urged, while also calling for the release of Afghanistan’s frozen overseas assets.