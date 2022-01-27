Exiled Iran opposition claims state TV hacking

'During a period of 10 seconds, the faces and voices of hypocrites appeared on (our) Channel One'

An exiled Iranian opposition group on Thursday said its supporters carried out a hacking attack on state television and radio in Iran which saw viewers briefly confronted with slogans in favor of the opposition and denouncing supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The name of a social media account also appeared, claiming to be a group of hackers who broadcast the message.

"During a period of 10 seconds, the faces and voices of hypocrites appeared on (our) Channel One," state broadcaster IRIB said according to Reuters, using a phrase Iran's rulers use to refer to opposition group Mujahedeen-e-Khalq (MEK).

Shahin Gobadi, a Paris-based MEK spokesperson, told The Associated Press: “We, like you, were just informed about the issue.”

“It appears that it was done by supporters of the MEK and resistance units within the regime’s radio and television stations,” he said. Gobadi did not directly claim responsibility and offered no evidence to support his claim.

Deputy IRIB chief Ali Dadi said the case was under investigation.

"Our colleagues are investigating the incident. This is an extremely complex attack, and only the owners of this technology could exploit and damage the backdoors and features that are installed on the systems," Dadi told state TV channel IRINN, Reuters reported.

"Similar disruptions happened to the Koran Channel, Radio Javan, and Radio Payam," he added, referring to other state-affiliated channels.