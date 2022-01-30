UN report: Taliban have killed scores of former Afghan officials, others

'An entire complex social and economic system is shutting down,' says the UN chief

A report by the UN seen by Reuters shows that the Taliban and its allies may have killed numerous former Afghan officials, security force members, and people who worked with the international military contingent.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' report to the UN Security Council details aggravated conditions for Afghanistan's 39 million people.

"An entire complex social and economic system is shutting down," Guterres said, according to Reuters.

This is one of many warnings the UN chief issued in recent months regarding humanitarian and economic crises in Afghanistan, made worse as international donors cut critical financial aid.

Guterres called for the council to approve the restructuring of the UN mission to deal with the situation in the country.

The UN mission "continues to receive credible allegations of killings, enforced disappearances and other violations" against former officials, security force members, and people who worked for the international military contingent, the report said, according to Reuters.

This is despite a general amnesty announced by the Taliban.

The mission determined credible reports that more than 100 individuals have been killed since August 15 - more than two-thirds of them by the Taliban and its associates.

"Human rights defenders and media workers continue to come under attack, intimidation, harassment, arbitrary arrest, ill-treatment, and killings," it said, Reuters reported.