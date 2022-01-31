Iran cracks down on teachers amid wage protests

Protesting teachers demand that their wages be 80 percent that of faculty members

Iranian security forces arrested at least four teachers on Monday amid nationwide protests demanding improvements to wages and working conditions within the education sector, as well as the release of already detained teachers.

Footage on social media showed crowds of teachers in the capital of Tehran, Shiraz, Isfahan, Yazd, Tabriz, and other cities in Iran demonstrating.

According to the Coordinating Council of Iranian Cultural Associations, dozens of union activists were summoned by authorities throughout the country, The Jerusalem Post (The Post) reported.

The council said that it showed “the government’s response to the demands is an iron fist.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1488100998291890177 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Teacher and activist Mohammas Ali Zahmatkesh was reportedly arrested on Monday on his way to a rally, along with three other teachers in Tehran.

The council stressed that it will not be intimidated by attempts to suppress the protests, threatening to close school classes in March if their demands are not met.

Over the past few months, teachers in Iran have been demanding the government to implement a bill that would require teachers’ wages to be at least 80 percent that of faculty members, The Post reported.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1488143830897635328 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

A number of protestors have been arrested and jailed, including the secretary-general of the Iranian Teachers Trade Association in Tehran, Mohammad Taghi Fallahi, who earlier this month was sentenced to six months in a prison where many political prisoners in Iran are kept.

Workers of the Iran National Steel Industrial Group on Monday expressed support for the protests.

“The demands of teachers in eliminating discrimination, having the opportunity to provide a decent life, free education, and the abolition of monetization of education, are the demands of all of us workers and all of us people."