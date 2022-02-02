Journalists released after UN pressures Taliban

'These reports have also brought into focus what appears to be a pattern of arbitrary arrests and detentions'

Two Afghan journalists detained by the Taliban earlier this week were released on Wednesday, the news editor of their media organization said.

On Tuesday the United Nation's mission to Afghanistan (UNAMA) urged the Taliban to release details of the two Afghan journalists, Waris Hasrat and Aslam Hijab, who disappeared the previous day.

Ali Asghari, news manager at local broadcaster Ariana News, said Monday that two of his journalists were taken, however, the identities of the abductors were unclear.

"Mounting concern about restrictions on media & free expression. UN urges Taliban to make public why they detained these… reporters & to respect Afghan's rights," UNAMA tweeted.

Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi said it was investigating the abduction and denied that they arrested the journalists.

The safety of women activists and other vocal opponents of the Taliban continues to be of concern since the Islamist group took control of the country in August 2021.

Many activists and women fled the country soon after.

Also on Tuesday, the UN’s human rights spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani voiced fears over the disappearance of six women in the last month in connection to women’s rights protests.

"We are gravely concerned for their well-being and safety," said Shamdasani at a briefing in Geneva, Switzerland.

She added that there were incidences of house searches of other activists as well.

"These reports have also brought into focus what appears to be a pattern of arbitrary arrests and detentions."

Another Taliban spokesman, Zabihullak Mujahid, rejected Shamdasani's worries and said the group was investigating the situation involving the abducted women.

While the Taliban claims to have amnesty for any previous opponents and that they respect women’s rights, many human rights advocates and foreign diplomats remain skeptical.