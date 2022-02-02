Afghan universities reopen, some allowing women to attend

'I still want to continue because my education should not be incomplete,' says a female medical student

Afghanistan's public universities opened for men and women Wednesday, the first time since the Taliban took over the country last year.

The Taliban's education officials told Reuters that women were permitted to attend classes, with the condition they were separated from male students.

The Taliban barred women and girls from education under their previous rule from 1996 to 2001.

Female students were seen entering through a separate door at Nangarhar University - one of the large government universities - according to a Reuters witness in the city of Jalalabad.

Several private universities have reopened, however in many cases, female students have not been able to return to class.

A female medical student at Nangarhar University, who asked not to be named for security reasons, said classes were already separated by gender. However, it was unclear if they could be taught by male teachers or interact with male students outside the classroom.

"Only our studying shifts are separated, although we have been told not to walk around the university until the boys' time is complete," she said to Reuters.

"Despite all the changes and conditions, I still want to continue because my education should not be incomplete," she added.

As the Taliban seeks more foreign aid, the international community made education of girls and women one of the main parts of its demands.

The United Nations on Tuesday praised the inclusion of female students at public universities.

"Let's all support the return of Afghan young female and male students to the universities across Afghanistan," the UN's Secretary General's Special Envoy for Afghanistan, Deborah Lyons, added in a Tweet.

"Supporters can consider a range of scholarship programs and ongoing support to female and male professors," she said.