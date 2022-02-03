Pakistan says 7 troops killed in southwest, rebels claim dozens

The army says that a total of seven soldiers and 13 militants were killed in the twin assaults

Seven Pakistani soldiers and at least 13 militants were killed in clashes in restive Balochistan province, the army said Thursday. At the same time, separatists claimed dozens more died in fighting that was still ongoing.

Baloch separatists stepped up attacks against Pakistan forces in recent weeks - including with a deadly bomb blast in the eastern megacity of Lahore last month.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said Pakistani forces came under attack late Wednesday in the Naushki and Panjgur districts of Balochistan, an oil- and gas-rich province bordering Iran and Afghanistan.

The army said that a total of seven soldiers and 13 militants were killed in the twin assaults.

However, in a statement on their Telegram channel, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed to have killed dozens of Pakistani troops in attacks on security personnel camps.

Late Thursday afternoon, the BLA said its assault on state forces in Naushki was "successfully completed" and "eliminated at least 100 personnel of Pakistani military including an officer."

A senior Pakistan army official called the claim "a lie."

The BLA said nine of its members were killed "after several hours of continuous battle," and clashes were still ongoing in Panjgur.

The army said it encircled four or five militants and released images showing dead fighters with assault rifles, grenades, and night-vision goggles.

Baloch separatists frequently exaggerate their battlefield successes, while the Pakistan military's public relations department also plays down losses or delays reporting them.

Balochistan home minister Zia Lango told reporters that the death toll of state forces could be as high as 12, including paramilitary personnel.