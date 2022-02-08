Vienna talks: Removal of US sanctions ‘red line’ for Iran

'If the sanctions are lifted... that is when we will have limits to the (Iranian nuclear) program'

As talks in Vienna on reviving the 2015 JCPOA nuclear deal enter a critical phase this week, Iran said it would only return to the deal if the United States removed all sanctions, calling it a “red line.”

Former US president Donald Trump withdrew from the pact in 2018, reimposing economic sanctions on the Islamic Republic and prompting it to step up its nuclear activities.

“What these sanctions did is… make it sanctionable for other countries to be involved in Iran's implementation of the JCPOA,” Trita Parsi, founder and former president of the National Iranian American Council, told i24NEWS.

“[Trump] sanctioned other countries for participating in Iran living up to the agreement.”

The Biden administration, however, has made reviving the JCPOA a priority.

“For the Biden administration to lift those sanctions is a clear sign that it wants to revive the agreement,” said Parsi, executive vice president of the Quincy Institute think tank.

“It is not giving the Iranians anything, it only opens up the pathway for them to do what they should be doing, which is to implement the JCPOA.”

Parties to the deal have been negotiating in Vienna since last year, with indirect US participation, as negotiators in recent weeks cited progress in reviving the 2015 accord.

On Friday, the US State Department said it was waiving sanctions on Iran’s civil nuclear program.

“If the sanctions are lifted and the Iranians live up to the agreement, that is when we will have limits to the program,” Parsi noted to i24NEWS.

Talks stalled at the end of January, but diplomats announced Monday that they would resume this week.