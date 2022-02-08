UN rights office demands release of Afghan women activists

'We are gravely concerned for the safety of the disappeared women and their family members,' says the OHCHR

The UN human rights office called on Tuesday for the release of four women activists and their relatives in Afghanistan who were detained or abducted.

The OHCHR said there was no recent news about the women's whereabouts, who reportedly took part in a women's rights protest on January 16, adding it was pressing the authorities for more information on these cases.

"We call for their immediate release," Liz Throssell, an OHCHR spokesperson, told Geneva-based journalists, according to Reuters.

"We are gravely concerned for the safety of the disappeared women and their family members."

The OHCHR said Parwana Ibrahim Khil and Tamana Paryani were abducted along with their relatives on January 19, while Mursal Ayar and Zahra Mohammadi were taken last week. There is no information on where they are being held.

Throssell said it was unclear who took the women and noted Taliban officials denied involvement.

Asked to respond, Taliban administration spokesman Bilal Karimi said: "Still we are investigating and trying to find information," Reuters reported.

Many civil society and women's rights activists fled after the Taliban took over Afghanistan in August.

The Taliban, however, says they have an amnesty for any previous opponents and that they respect women's rights in line with Islamic law and customs. Many human rights advocates remain skeptical.