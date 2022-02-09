Iran unveils missile with range capable of hitting Israel

'This strategic weapon is able to penetrate missile shields with great maneuverability'

Iran on Wednesday unveiled a new missile with a range of 900 miles - capable of hitting US bases throughout Middle East or locations in Israel, the semi-official Tasnim News Agency reported.

The missile was displayed during a visit by senior Iranian officials to Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) military bases, the agency said.

It was baptized Khaibar-buster, in reference to a battle in the 7th century which pitted the Prophet Mohammed and his Muslim followers against the Jews living in the oasis of Khaibar, in the northwest of present-day Saudi Arabia.

Israel's closest point to Iran is just over 600 miles away.

"This strategic weapon is an IRGC-developed, third-generation, long-range missile powered by solid fuel and capable of penetrating missile shields with high maneuverability," Tasnim said.

"The modified design of the missile has reduced its weight by a third compared to similar devices," it was reported, while the preparation time required for its launch was reduced to a sixth of what is normally required.

This announcement also comes the day after the resumption of talks in Vienna to relaunch the 2015 nuclear agreement between Tehran and world powers.