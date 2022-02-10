Iranian man beheads wife in honor killing

Video shows man parading wife's severed head on street after alleged decapitation

Gruesome footage has emerged of an Iranian man smiling as he walks along the street clutching the severed head of his 17-year-old wife, who was also his cousin, after he allegedly decapitated her in a crime known as an honor killing.

She was forced into marrying him when she was only 12 years old, according to Iran's official Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

The alleged beheading took place last week in ​western Iran's Khuzestan province.

Video began circulating of the husband, Sajjad Heydari, walking in the provincial capital of Ahvaz while carrying his wife's severed head.

The girl has been identified as "Mona" by IRNA and as "Ghazal" by the semi-official Fars news agency.

The girl had fled to Turkey four months before being convinced to return to Iran by her father, according to an interview with her mother-in-law published in Fars.

She returned from Turkey on Friday and was killed soon after.

Heydari was arrested, along with his brother, who allegedly assisted in the crime.

Between 2010 and 2014, a reported 8,000 honor killings took place in Iran.

Honor killings are more prevalent in countries such as Iran with high levels of political Islam. They involve murderous violence against women by male relatives as punishment for bringing disgrace to the family.