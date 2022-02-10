Hundreds of displaced Afghans protest, urge US resettlement

Activists believe around 12,000 displaced Afghans are currently housed in two UAE-based facilities

Hundreds of Afghans who fled their home country called to be resettled in the United States during demonstrations throughout Wednesday and Thursday at a facility sheltering them in the United Arab Emirates.

Following the US withdrawal and subsequent Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, the UAE agreed to temporarily shelter thousands of evacuated Afghans until they could be settled more permanently.

Half a year later, a number of those who fled Afghanistan are still stuck at facilities in the UAE, prompting some displaced Afghans to protest the prolonged US relocation process with a rally.

Activists believe around 12,000 displaced Afghans are currently housed in two UAE-based facilities.

Demonstrators at the protest held signs urging the US to resettle them in their second homes, while others said that the conditions in their temporary housing were similar to those of prisons.

The head of volunteer coalition #AfghanEvac, Shawn VanDiver, explained that the displaced Afghans were upset by the lack of communication from Washington regarding the progress on their relocation.

“The coalition is going to do everything they can to hold the US government and others to clear, concise and accurate communications.”

Flights transporting displaced Afghans from the UAE to the US halted back in November, ex-US counterterrorism advisor Ahmed Mohibi told Reuters.

“There is no transparency,” he said.